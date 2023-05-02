Investment House LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $294.17. 165,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.64.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

