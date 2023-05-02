Investment House LLC Purchases 5,424 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 603,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.