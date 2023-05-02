Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.98. 1,206,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

