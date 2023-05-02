Investment House LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,992 shares of company stock worth $12,179,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

CHD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 334,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

