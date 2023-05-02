Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 153,131 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,459 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,532,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,138,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 10,869,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,328,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

