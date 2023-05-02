Invitae (NVTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Invitae to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,446. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.76.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

