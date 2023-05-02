Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.