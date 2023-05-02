Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

INVH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.