IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. IOTA has a market cap of $540.51 million and $5.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

