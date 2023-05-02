IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.3 %

IPGP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,850. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

