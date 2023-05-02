iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 353,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,525. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

