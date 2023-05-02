iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.9% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 14,845,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

