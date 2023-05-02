iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,447. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

