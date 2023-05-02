iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $319,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $99.56. 1,979,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

