iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Increased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. 20,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,266. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $656.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.