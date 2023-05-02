iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 114,171 shares.The stock last traded at $64.10 and had previously closed at $64.56.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

