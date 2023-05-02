iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,849,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 603,890 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $19.78.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

