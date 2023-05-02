iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,652 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

