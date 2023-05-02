iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 881,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 575,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,410,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,722,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,073,000 after buying an additional 1,569,931 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 514,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

