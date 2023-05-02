iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

