iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Tnf LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tnf LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.