iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RING. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 289,054 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 61,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RING traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.