iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 17.7% in April

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 900,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.