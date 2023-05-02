iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 17.7% in April

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 900,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

