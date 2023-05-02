ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 632.7 days.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITVPF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITVPF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Further Reading

