i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Acquires £2,600 in Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Patricia Jean McCall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,248.38).

i(x) Net Zero Trading Up 46.9 %

LON:IX opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.03. The company has a market cap of £14.23 million and a PE ratio of 52.94. has a one year low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.