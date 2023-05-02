J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Barclays

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 228 ($2.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.20.
J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.1 %
JSAIY stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
