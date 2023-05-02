J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,733. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

