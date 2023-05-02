J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.36. 158,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

