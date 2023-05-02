J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 945,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

