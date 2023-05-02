J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,070. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

