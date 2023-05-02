J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.69. 980,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,929. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.