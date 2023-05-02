J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $277.28. The company had a trading volume of 166,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.29. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

