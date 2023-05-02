J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. 571,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

