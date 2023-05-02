J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,934. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

