J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. 64,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

