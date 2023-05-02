J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 627,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,960. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

