Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 173000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Japan Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

