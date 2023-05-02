Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.99. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 157,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

