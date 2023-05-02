Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
JSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.99. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.62.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
