JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,050.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JCRRF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

