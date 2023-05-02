JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in JD.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

