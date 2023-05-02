Jet Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,609.98 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $146,609.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,019.00 or 1.00077448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01056349 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,209.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

