John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

