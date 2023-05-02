John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

