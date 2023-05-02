John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
