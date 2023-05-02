John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also

Dividend History for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

