Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Joint has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 202.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Joint Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Joint by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

