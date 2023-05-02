Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Joint Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Joint has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 202.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
