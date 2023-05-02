Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.