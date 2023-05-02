Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

