Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $384.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

