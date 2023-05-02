Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 213 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $294.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

