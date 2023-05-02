Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 426 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

