Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 466,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $241.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.99.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

